Open Thread: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres (Preseason)

The Buffalo Sabres move on to Pregame #2, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center Tuesday night. Let’s hope the Sabes continue their winning streak and get a home ice victory.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game:
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres
Tuesday, September 27
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
How to Watch:
Viewers can stream tonight’s contest on Sabres.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WGR 550.
Projected Sabres Roster:
Kyle Okposo is also on the roster for this evening.#LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/HqPgWTMTI1— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 27, 2022
Projected Flyers Roster:
Forwards: James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost, Travis Konecny, Noah Cates, Jackson Cates, Cooper Marody, Isaac Ratcliffe, Elliot Desnoyers, Zack MacEwen, Antoine Roussel, Adam Brooks, Linus Sandin
Defense: Cam York, Justin Braun, Kevin Connauton, Ronnie Attard, Linus Högberg, Adam Karashik
Goalies: Troy Grosenick, Samuel Ersson
