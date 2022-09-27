Open Thread: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres (Preseason)

The Buffalo Sabres move on to Pregame #2, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center Tuesday night. Let’s hope the Sabes continue their winning streak and get a home ice victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday, September 27

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch:

Viewers can stream tonight’s contest on Sabres.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WGR 550.

Projected Sabres Roster:

Kyle Okposo is also on the roster for this evening.#LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/HqPgWTMTI1 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 27, 2022

Projected Flyers Roster:

Forwards: James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost, Travis Konecny, Noah Cates, Jackson Cates, Cooper Marody, Isaac Ratcliffe, Elliot Desnoyers, Zack MacEwen, Antoine Roussel, Adam Brooks, Linus Sandin

Defense: Cam York, Justin Braun, Kevin Connauton, Ronnie Attard, Linus Högberg, Adam Karashik

Goalies: Troy Grosenick, Samuel Ersson