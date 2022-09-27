 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Home Ice

The Sabres are back on the ice tonight for another game.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Preseason-Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres are back in action on Tuesday night, playing host to the Philadelphia Flyers in their first preseason game at KeyBank Center. Buffalo’s roster will likely look quite different from who suited up in the blue & gold on Sunday. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on Sabres.com; you can also listen on WGR550. We’ll have an open thread later in the day, but for now... onto our daily links!

Buffalo Sabres Links

  • Former Buffalo Sabres Player Charged with Criminal Contempt for Violating Order of Protection [Erie County DA’s Office]
  • Mittelstadt’s mentality and more takeaways from Day 5 [Sabres.com]
  • Quinn, Power part of young core creating ‘real bright future’ for Sabres [NHL.com]
  • Tuch wants to be game-changer for Sabres [Spectrum News]
  • 12 things we learned in the first preseason game [The Athletic]

NHL/Hockey Links

In Case You Missed It

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...