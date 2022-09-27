Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Home Ice

The Buffalo Sabres are back in action on Tuesday night, playing host to the Philadelphia Flyers in their first preseason game at KeyBank Center. Buffalo’s roster will likely look quite different from who suited up in the blue & gold on Sunday. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on Sabres.com; you can also listen on WGR550. We’ll have an open thread later in the day, but for now... onto our daily links!
Buffalo Sabres Links
- Former Buffalo Sabres Player Charged with Criminal Contempt for Violating Order of Protection [Erie County DA’s Office]
- Mittelstadt’s mentality and more takeaways from Day 5 [Sabres.com]
- Quinn, Power part of young core creating ‘real bright future’ for Sabres [NHL.com]
- Tuch wants to be game-changer for Sabres [Spectrum News]
- 12 things we learned in the first preseason game [The Athletic]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Tampa Bay Lightning postpone preseason games due to Hurricane Ian [Raw Charge]
- Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet [NHL.com]
- Ranking the NHL’s 6 best defense pairings entering 2022-23 [The Score]
- Best nuggets from the NHL player tour [The Athletic]
- Canucks’ Brock Boeser has hand surgery, will miss three to four weeks [Sportsnet]
