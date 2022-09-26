 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBTB Open Thread - Week of September 26th

Getting closer and closer to the season starting

By Calvin
Hockey is back! In some form at least, as the Buffalo Sabres are already into their preseason schedule with a win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. The Sabres came back from a goal down with a minute to play in regular time before a Vinnie Hinostroza winner in overtime settled the game 4-3 for Buffalo.

The Sabres have three more games this week - [Preseason Schedule]

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of September 26th.

