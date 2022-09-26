DBTB Open Thread - Week of September 26th

Hockey is back! In some form at least, as the Buffalo Sabres are already into their preseason schedule with a win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. The Sabres came back from a goal down with a minute to play in regular time before a Vinnie Hinostroza winner in overtime settled the game 4-3 for Buffalo.

The Sabres have three more games this week - [Preseason Schedule]

Tuesday, September 27 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, September 28 at Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m.)

Saturday, October 1 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center (1 p.m.)

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of September 26th.

Here’s a link to last week’s Open Thread.