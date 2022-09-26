Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Caps Lock

The Buffalo Sabres opened their preseason schedule with a 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak and Jack Quinn scored for Buffalo in regulation, before Vinnie Hinostroza potted the game-winner 1:15 into the extra frame. The teams also went through a practice shootout - each team is allowed to do that twice in the preseason - and the Sabres won that, too.
A beaut of a pass from Pilut #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/BID2rZtJx4— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 25, 2022
Buffalo Sabres Links
NHL/Hockey Links
