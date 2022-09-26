 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Caps Lock

The Sabres open the preseason with a win.

By Melissa Burgess
The Buffalo Sabres opened their preseason schedule with a 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak and Jack Quinn scored for Buffalo in regulation, before Vinnie Hinostroza potted the game-winner 1:15 into the extra frame. The teams also went through a practice shootout - each team is allowed to do that twice in the preseason - and the Sabres won that, too.

