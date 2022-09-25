Open Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals (Preseason)

The Buffalo Sabres kick off their preseason schedule on Sunday afternoon, visiting the Washington Capitals. It’s the first of six preseason games for the Sabres, so we can expect to see plenty of variety in the lineup and likely some interesting line combos/defensive pairings to try out some different things.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals

Sunday, September 25

Puck drop: 2:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch:

If you’re lucky enough to subscribe to NHL Network, you’ll be able to catch this afternoon’s game with the NBC Sports Washington feed. That is, if you’re not already watching that other Buffalo pro sports team playing today.... You can also listen to the game on WWKB 1520 AM (WGR550 will have the Bills game.)

Projected Sabres Roster:

Projected Capitals Roster:

Forwards: Alexander Suzdalev, Connor McMichael, Nic Dowd, Hendrix Lapierre, Anthony Mantha, Garrett Pilon, Beck Malenstyn, Brett Leason, Aliaksei Protas, Haakon Hanelt, Conor Sheary, Ryan Hofer, Joe Snively

Defense: Nick Jensen, Gabriel Carlson, Vincent Iorio, Martin Fehervary, Dru Krebs (Peyton’s younger brother), Erik Gustafson, Martin Has

Goalies: Hunter Shepard, Zach Fucale