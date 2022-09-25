Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Preseason Begins

Alright, I’m cheating a little here because this isn’t Sabres-related, but chances are decent that if you’re reading this, you may also be a Buffalo Bills fan. Per his agent, Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the NFL season with a neck injury. Buffalonians, known for their charity, have already donated upwards of $20,000 to Hyde’s charity, Imagine for Youth, which “helps young scholars and athletes perform their best, inside and outside the classroom.” If you’re interested in donating, here’s the link.

NHL/Hockey Links

NHL preseason action began on Saturday with four games, including a double-header between split-squads of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. There are 10 games on the schedule for Sunday, including this afternoon’s match-up between the Sabres and Washington Capitals.

