Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Preseason Begins

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Cozens built confidence at Worlds with goal-scoring mentality [Sabres.com]
- Eric Comrie and Craig Anderson kicking off process to form a tandem in Sabres’ net [The Buffalo News]
- Carrying ‘quiet swagger,’ Rasmus Dahlin growing in role as Sabres leader [The Buffalo News]
- The Sabres prepared for their first preseason tilt with an intrasquad scrimmage. Check out the video highlights, courtesy of the team, below:
- Alright, I’m cheating a little here because this isn’t Sabres-related, but chances are decent that if you’re reading this, you may also be a Buffalo Bills fan. Per his agent, Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the NFL season with a neck injury. Buffalonians, known for their charity, have already donated upwards of $20,000 to Hyde’s charity, Imagine for Youth, which “helps young scholars and athletes perform their best, inside and outside the classroom.” If you’re interested in donating, here’s the link.
NHL/Hockey Links
NHL preseason action began on Saturday with four games, including a double-header between split-squads of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. There are 10 games on the schedule for Sunday, including this afternoon’s match-up between the Sabres and Washington Capitals.
- Which NHL players could be traded in 2022-23? Picking one from all 32 teams [The Athletic]
- Jeff Gorton believes Canadiens will surprise people this season [Montreal Gazette]
- One prospect to watch from all 32 NHL teams in 2022-23 [Daily Faceoff]
- Veteran Jets forward Sam Gagner keeps adapting to survive in the NHL [Winnipeg Sun]
- Mom got him skating lessons to keep him off the streets. Now he’s an NHL coach. [Washington Post]
- UAA hockey team thrilled to be back after 30-month pause [Anchorage Daily News]
