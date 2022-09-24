Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Gone Campin’

Buffalo Sabres Links
- NHL Burning Questions: Buffalo Sabres [The Hockey News]
- ‘22-23 Atlantic Preview: The teams to keep at bay [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
- Sabres need Tuch to lead the way [The Hockey Writers]
If you need a good laugh, check out this video:
Who knew toy lizards could be so scary? pic.twitter.com/Xv4ypuFYKp— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 23, 2022
NHL/Hockey Links
- Fantasy Hockey 2022-23: NHL players primed for breakout seasons [Yahoo]
- Bold predictions for all 32 NHL teams [ESPN]
- Team previews at The Athletic ($)
- Ranking the NHL’s Top 10 Goalies [CBS Sports]
- From Marlton to the World Stage, Ball Hockey is Taking Hold [The Hockey News]
- NHL Teams Set Up For a Disastrous Start to the 2022 Season [Bleacher Report]
