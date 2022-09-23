2022 Buffalo Sabres Top 25 Under 25, #10: Matt Savoie

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Die By The Blade community. It was a combination of staff writers and over 600 readers that ranked Buffalo Sabres players under the age of 25 as of August 1, 2022. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production to rank each player.

Player: Matt Savoie Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft - 1st round (9th overall) Age: 18 Position: C Size: 5’9’’ | 170 lbs. 2021-2022 Team: Winnipeg Ice (WHL) 2021-2022 Stats: 65 GP | 35 G | 55 A | 90 PTS Fan Rank: 11 Staff Rank: 9 2021 Rank: NR

It should come as absolutely no surprise that 2022 first-round draft pick Matt Savoie cracks the top ten in his first year on this list. From what we’ve seen so far, he is a promising young prospect coming off a very strong year in juniors. While he’s likely to spend another year in the Western Hockey League, he could get a few games at the NHL level before he returns.

Last season, Savoie led all WHL rookies with 90 points in just 65 games. He was also among the top players in the league as a whole, finishing seventh in scoring, while playing mostly as a center. He did see some time on the wing in the second half of the season, so there’s some debate as to which position he’ll land in when he does reach the NHL.

Savoie didn’t skate at the Sabres’ development camp earlier this summer, as he was recovering from and rehabbing after shoulder surgery. For the same reason, he didn’t workout at the NHL Combine before the Draft, either. That said, it was a treat for Sabres fans to finally see him hit the ice in blue & gold last week at the Prospects Challenge - and he looked the part.

Savoie is poised to dominate in his second full season in the WHL, so Sabres fans would be wise to pay a little more attention to the Winnipeg Ice once he makes his way back there.