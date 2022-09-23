Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Back on the Ice

Buffalo Sabres Links
- 12 things we learned from Day 1 of Sabres camp [Sabres.com]
- Sabres begin training camp with high expectations, full roster and stability [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Noah Ostlund does hockey’s hardest thing. He makes it look easy. [The Athletic] ($)
- Carrying ‘quiet swagger,’ Rasmus Dahlin growing in role as Sabres leader [The Buffalo News]
- The Sabres dropped a new episode of “Embedded” Wednesday night. Check it out:
NHL/Hockey Links
- Ryan Ellis’ career might be over [Broad Street Hockey]
- Czech government tells NHL that Russian players unwanted in Prague [AP]
- The 10 best moments from Media Days across the NHL [RMNB]
- Q&A with Bill Daly [The Athletic] ($)
- Former NHL goalie Darling finds new career in stand-up comedy [NHL.com]
- Inside Wild star Kirill Kaprizov’s harrowing offseason journey back from Russia to the U.S. [The Athletic] ($)
