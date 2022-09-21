Buffalo Sabres Release Training Camp Roster

The Buffalo Sabres open training camp with their first on-ice sessions Thursday morning, just a few short days before their preseason kicks off. The team released its camp roster on Wednesday afternoon. There aren’t really any surprises on the roster, with all the usual suspects in attendance. The lone invitee is Spencer Sova, who impressed at both Development Camp over the summer and at last week’s Prospects Challenge.
One notable piece of information is how several players have bulked up over the last year. Per the team’s training camp roster, the following players have bulked up since last September:
- Lukas Rousek (+20 pounds)
- Oskari Laaksonen (+18 pounds)
- Casey Fitzgerald (+10 pounds)
- Jack Quinn (+9 pounds)
- Matej Pekar (+3 pounds)
- Brandon Biro (+3 pounds)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is also listed at 6’5”, an inch taller than he was last year.
On the flip side, there are a few players who got leaner over the last year, including goaltender Michael Houser, who is listed at 185 pounds this year compared to 191 last year. Ultimately, I don’t want to focus too much on any player’s height/weight, but the addition of what is presumably muscle for some of these guys will certainly help their game as they look to reach that next level.
(Also, please explain to me how Josh Bloom, Olivier Nadeau & Oskari Laaksonen somehow each lost an inch of height? Okay, sure.)
Here’s the full camp roster:
Forwards
- Rasmus Asplund
- Brandon Biro
- Anders Bjork
- Josh Bloom
- Filip Cederqvist
- Dylan Cozens
- Zemgus Girgensons
- Vinne HInostroza
- Mason Jobst
- Aleksandr Kisakov
- Tyson Kozak
- Peyton Krebs
- Jiri Kulich
- Sean Malone
- Michael Mersch
- Casey Mittelstadt
- Brett Murray
- Olivier Nadeau
- Kyle Okposo
- Kohen Olischefski
- Victor Olofsson
- Josh Passolt
- Matej Pekar
- JJ Peterka
- Jack Quinn
- Isak Rosen
- Lukas Rousek
- Matt Savoie
- Riley Sheahan
- Jeff Skinner
- Tage Thompson
- Alex Tuch
- Brendan Warren
- Linus Weissbach
Defense
- Zach Berzolla
- Jacob Bryson
- Kale Clague
- Rasmus Dahlin
- Jeremy Davies
- Mitch Eliot
- Casey Fitzgerald
- Henri Jokiharju
- Vsevolod Komarov
- Oskari Laaksonen
- Mats Lindgren
- Ilya Lyubushkin
- Lawrence Pilut
- Owen Power
- Chase Priskie
- Ethan Prow
- Mattias Samuelsson
- Spencer Sova (invite)
- Peter Tischke
Goalies
- Craig Anderson
- Eric Comrie
- Michael Houser
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
- Malcolm Subban
- Beck Warm
