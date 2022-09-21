Buffalo Sabres Release Training Camp Roster

The Buffalo Sabres open training camp with their first on-ice sessions Thursday morning, just a few short days before their preseason kicks off. The team released its camp roster on Wednesday afternoon. There aren’t really any surprises on the roster, with all the usual suspects in attendance. The lone invitee is Spencer Sova, who impressed at both Development Camp over the summer and at last week’s Prospects Challenge.

One notable piece of information is how several players have bulked up over the last year. Per the team’s training camp roster, the following players have bulked up since last September:

Lukas Rousek (+20 pounds)

Oskari Laaksonen (+18 pounds)

Casey Fitzgerald (+10 pounds)

Jack Quinn (+9 pounds)

Matej Pekar (+3 pounds)

Brandon Biro (+3 pounds)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is also listed at 6’5”, an inch taller than he was last year.

On the flip side, there are a few players who got leaner over the last year, including goaltender Michael Houser, who is listed at 185 pounds this year compared to 191 last year. Ultimately, I don’t want to focus too much on any player’s height/weight, but the addition of what is presumably muscle for some of these guys will certainly help their game as they look to reach that next level.

(Also, please explain to me how Josh Bloom, Olivier Nadeau & Oskari Laaksonen somehow each lost an inch of height? Okay, sure.)

Here’s the full camp roster:

Forwards

Rasmus Asplund

Brandon Biro

Anders Bjork

Josh Bloom

Filip Cederqvist

Dylan Cozens

Zemgus Girgensons

Vinne HInostroza

Mason Jobst

Aleksandr Kisakov

Tyson Kozak

Peyton Krebs

Jiri Kulich

Sean Malone

Michael Mersch

Casey Mittelstadt

Brett Murray

Olivier Nadeau

Kyle Okposo

Kohen Olischefski

Victor Olofsson

Josh Passolt

Matej Pekar

JJ Peterka

Jack Quinn

Isak Rosen

Lukas Rousek

Matt Savoie

Riley Sheahan

Jeff Skinner

Tage Thompson

Alex Tuch

Brendan Warren

Linus Weissbach

Defense

Zach Berzolla

Jacob Bryson

Kale Clague

Rasmus Dahlin

Jeremy Davies

Mitch Eliot

Casey Fitzgerald

Henri Jokiharju

Vsevolod Komarov

Oskari Laaksonen

Mats Lindgren

Ilya Lyubushkin

Lawrence Pilut

Owen Power

Chase Priskie

Ethan Prow

Mattias Samuelsson

Spencer Sova (invite)

Peter Tischke

Goalies