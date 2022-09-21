Buffalo Sabres Training Camp Vibes: The Music

Buffalo Sabres players are officially reporting to training camp, with the first on-ice sessions scheduled for Thursday and the team’s preseason debut on Sunday. Inspired by a recent piece from The Athletic, as well as Matt Bove’s playlist for his drives to Orchard Park to cover Buffalo Bills games, I decided to put together my own playlist.
Here’s one song for each Buffalo Sabres player heading into training camp this week. What’s the basis for these? It depends. Some just seem to fit the player’s current situation. Some seem to fit the vibe they give off. (Also, I have to give kudos to my husband Ryan, whose musical knowledge vastly outperforms my own, for his assistance with a few of these.)
It’s all in good fun, so sit back and listen.
Rasmus Asplund: Long Promised Road by The Beach Boys
Brandon Biro: I Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty
Anders Bjork: Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake
Josh Bloom: What a Feeling by Irene Cara
Filip Cederqvist: You’re Gonna Go Far Kid by The Offspring
Dylan Cozens: Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac
Zemgus Girgensons: Zemgus Girgensons by Olas
Vinnie Hinostroza: Back in Black by AC/DC
Aleksandr Kisakov: New Kid in Town by The Eagles
Tyson Kozak: Work by Rihanna
Peyton Krebs: Smile Like You Mean It by The Killers
Jiri Kulich: Know My Name by The Blancos
Sean Malone: Homegrown by Zac Brown Band
Casey Mittelstadt: I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic
Brett Murray: Industry Baby by Lil Nas X
Olivier Nadeau: We Are Young by fun.
Kyle Okposo: Captain by Wiz Khalifa
Victor Olofsson: A Favor House Atlantic by Coheed & Cambria
Noah Ostlund: Young, Wild & Free by Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Matej Pekar: abcdefu by GAYLE
JJ Peterka: Sunroof by Nicky Youre & Dazy
Jack Quinn: Knocking at the Door by Arkells
Isak Rosen: Wait for U by Future
Lukas Rousek: The Best is Yet to Come by Frank Sinatra
Matt Savoie: Born For This by The Score
Riley Sheahan: Comeback by Jonas Brothers
Jeff Skinner: There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes
Tage Thompson: Big Man in Town by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Alex Tuch: Comin’ to Your City by Big & Rich
Linus Weissbach: Not Afraid by Eminem
Jacob Bryson: Chicken Fried by Zac Brown Band
Kale Clague: Changes by David Bowie
Rasmus Dahlin: Bad and Boujee by Migos
Jeremy Davies: Opus No. 1 by Cisco
Casey Fitzgerald: Titanium by David Guetta
Henri Jokiharju: Down by Jay Sean
Vseolod Komarov: Around the World by Daft Punk
Oskari Laaksonen: Save the World by Swedish House Mafia
Mats Lindgren: Radar by Britney Spears
Iyla Lyubushkin: Never Going Back Again by Fleetwood Mac
Lawrence Pilut: Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue
Owen Power: I’m Good by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Chase Priskie: Devil Went Down to Georgia by Charlie Daniels Band
Mattias Samuelsson: Cool by Dua Lipa
Craig Anderson: Staying Alive by DJ Khaled
Eric Comrie: Welcome to New York by Taylor Swift
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Up by Shania Twain
Malcolm Subban: Juice by Lizzo
Loading comments...