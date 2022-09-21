Buffalo Sabres Training Camp Vibes: The Music

Buffalo Sabres players are officially reporting to training camp, with the first on-ice sessions scheduled for Thursday and the team’s preseason debut on Sunday. Inspired by a recent piece from The Athletic, as well as Matt Bove’s playlist for his drives to Orchard Park to cover Buffalo Bills games, I decided to put together my own playlist.

Here’s one song for each Buffalo Sabres player heading into training camp this week. What’s the basis for these? It depends. Some just seem to fit the player’s current situation. Some seem to fit the vibe they give off. (Also, I have to give kudos to my husband Ryan, whose musical knowledge vastly outperforms my own, for his assistance with a few of these.)

It’s all in good fun, so sit back and listen.

Rasmus Asplund: Long Promised Road by The Beach Boys

Brandon Biro: I Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty

Anders Bjork: Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake

Josh Bloom: What a Feeling by Irene Cara

Filip Cederqvist: You’re Gonna Go Far Kid by The Offspring

Dylan Cozens: Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac

Zemgus Girgensons: Zemgus Girgensons by Olas

Vinnie Hinostroza: Back in Black by AC/DC

Aleksandr Kisakov: New Kid in Town by The Eagles

Tyson Kozak: Work by Rihanna

Peyton Krebs: Smile Like You Mean It by The Killers

Jiri Kulich: Know My Name by The Blancos

Sean Malone: Homegrown by Zac Brown Band

Casey Mittelstadt: I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic

Brett Murray: Industry Baby by Lil Nas X

Olivier Nadeau: We Are Young by fun.

Kyle Okposo: Captain by Wiz Khalifa

Victor Olofsson: A Favor House Atlantic by Coheed & Cambria

Noah Ostlund: Young, Wild & Free by Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Matej Pekar: abcdefu by GAYLE

JJ Peterka: Sunroof by Nicky Youre & Dazy

Jack Quinn: Knocking at the Door by Arkells

Isak Rosen: Wait for U by Future

Lukas Rousek: The Best is Yet to Come by Frank Sinatra

Matt Savoie: Born For This by The Score

Riley Sheahan: Comeback by Jonas Brothers

Jeff Skinner: There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes

Tage Thompson: Big Man in Town by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Alex Tuch: Comin’ to Your City by Big & Rich

Linus Weissbach: Not Afraid by Eminem

Jacob Bryson: Chicken Fried by Zac Brown Band

Kale Clague: Changes by David Bowie

Rasmus Dahlin: Bad and Boujee by Migos

Jeremy Davies: Opus No. 1 by Cisco

Casey Fitzgerald: Titanium by David Guetta

Henri Jokiharju: Down by Jay Sean

Vseolod Komarov: Around the World by Daft Punk

Oskari Laaksonen: Save the World by Swedish House Mafia

Mats Lindgren: Radar by Britney Spears

Iyla Lyubushkin: Never Going Back Again by Fleetwood Mac

Lawrence Pilut: Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Owen Power: I’m Good by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Chase Priskie: Devil Went Down to Georgia by Charlie Daniels Band

Mattias Samuelsson: Cool by Dua Lipa

Craig Anderson: Staying Alive by DJ Khaled

Eric Comrie: Welcome to New York by Taylor Swift

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Up by Shania Twain

Malcolm Subban: Juice by Lizzo