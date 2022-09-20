Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge Notebook #2

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their Prospects Challenge on Monday afternoon. In three games, the Sabres outscored their opponents 17-10 and won all three games. (I’d say they were the only undefeated team, but the Penguins won their lone game, so technically...)

The Standouts

I already mentioned Tyson Kozak in my first notebook, but he’s definitely worth noting again. The 19-year-old played in all three games and worked hard, scoring four goals as a result. He’s got an edge to his game that I like, and the way he speaks about the sport, it’s clear why he’s captain of the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks. The kid has a bright future, and I think he’ll be an underrated prospect who will truly blossom over the next 2-3 years.

The Ones You Already Know

Both Linus Weissbach and Oskari Laaksonen underwhelmed me a bit in the first game, but really stepped up over the course of the tournament. They were two of the oldest players on the ice and their leadership shone through as the games went on. It’s easy to forget about them as part of the Sabres depth with guys like Quinn and Peterka around, but they’ve steadily been developing and we’ll see what this year brings.

The Ones You Don’t Know

One invitee who caught my eye is Spencer Sova , who could get a contract from the Sabres. He had two points in three games and played a well-rounded game. Sova currently plays for the OHL’s Erie Otters.

Final Stats - Skaters PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS PIM PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS PIM Beecher BOS 3 3 1 4 2 Crookshank OTT 3 2 2 4 2 Kisakov BUF 3 1 3 4 0 Kozak BUF 3 4 0 4 10 Swoyer PIT 1 0 4 4 0 Weissbach BUF 3 1 3 4 2 Bahl NJD 2 0 3 3 0 Filmon NJD 3 2 1 3 4 Heineman MTL 3 2 1 3 0 Kulich BUF 2 1 2 3 0 Laaksonen BUF 3 0 3 3 2 Ritchie BUF 2 1 2 3 0 Rosen BUF 3 1 2 3 0 Rousek BUF 3 1 2 3 0 Savoie BUF 3 3 0 3 0 Svejkovsky PIT 1 0 3 3 0 Toporowski BOS 3 2 1 3 2 Trudeau MTL 3 1 2 3 2 Andonovski PIT 1 1 1 2 0 Beck MTL 3 2 0 2 0 Burke BUF 2 1 1 2 0 Buteau BUF 2 0 2 2 0 Callahan BOS 2 0 2 2 0 Cederqvist BUF 3 1 1 2 2 Condotta MTL 2 0 2 2 5 Corson NJD 3 0 2 2 2 Daoust OTT 3 1 1 2 0 Dube MTL 2 0 2 2 0 Foote NJD 3 0 2 2 6 Hallander PIT 1 2 0 2 0 Harris MTL 2 0 2 2 0 Holtz NJD 2 2 0 2 0 Humphrey BOS 3 2 0 2 16 Jarventie OTT 3 1 1 2 2 McLaughlin BOS 2 1 1 2 0 Mesar MTL 3 2 0 2 0 Parent NJD 3 1 1 2 0 Parker-Jones MTL 2 1 1 2 7 Passolt BUF 2 1 1 2 0 Pinto OTT 1 2 0 2 0 Poulin PIT 1 1 1 2 2 Simoneau MTL 3 2 0 2 4 Sova BUF 3 1 1 2 0 Tourigny MTL 3 1 1 2 0 Van Whye NJD 3 2 0 2 0 Walsh NJD 3 1 1 2 2 Wissman BOS 2 0 2 2 0 Barron MTL 2 0 1 1 0 Berzolla BUF 1 1 0 1 11 Boucher OTT 3 1 0 1 4 Brunet BOS 3 0 1 1 0 Donovan OTT 3 0 1 1 0 Glover PIT 1 0 1 1 0 Greenway BOS 2 0 1 1 4 Guhle MTL 1 0 1 1 2 Hall BOS 3 1 0 1 0 Hardie BOS 3 0 1 1 0 Houde PIT 1 0 1 1 0 Jerry NJD 3 1 0 1 0 Kidney MTL 3 1 0 1 2 Latimer OTT 3 0 1 1 2 Lavoie OTT 2 0 1 1 0 Legare PIT 1 1 0 1 10 Leon BOS 2 0 1 1 2 Lindgren BUF 3 0 1 1 2 Lodin OTT 2 0 1 1 2 Lysell BOS 3 1 0 1 2 Maniscalco PIT 1 0 1 1 2 Massicotte OTT 1 1 0 1 5 Mast BOS 3 0 1 1 2 McDonald OTT 3 0 1 1 2 Merkulov BOS 3 1 0 1 2 Nemec NJD 2 0 1 1 0 Newcombe OTT 2 0 1 1 0 Ostapchuk OTT 2 0 1 1 0 Poitras BOS 3 0 1 1 0 Puustinen PIT 1 1 0 1 0 Slafkovsky MTL 2 0 1 1 0 Stapley MTL 3 1 0 1 2 Talvitie NJD 3 1 0 1 0 Valade OTT 3 0 1 1 0 Vukojevic NJD 3 0 1 1 4 Wakely OTT 3 1 0 1 2 Wilson BOS 1 0 1 1 2 Abate BOS 3 0 0 0 23 Ansons PIT 1 0 0 0 0 Belliveau PIT 1 0 0 0 0 Berglund BOS 2 0 0 0 0 Bernard OTT 2 0 0 0 0 Bignell NJD 2 0 0 0 14 Bloom BUF 1 0 0 0 0 Bratt NJD 1 0 0 0 4 Calvert BUF 2 0 0 0 0 Centorame MTL 1 0 0 0 2 Crane NJD 2 0 0 0 0 D'Amico NJD 2 0 0 0 0 Davidson MTL 2 0 0 0 0 Edward BOS 3 0 0 0 17 Fairbrother MTL 2 0 0 0 0 Francis MTL 3 0 0 0 2 Frasca PIT 1 0 0 0 2 Gabriele BOS 1 0 0 0 0 Gordeev BOS 1 0 0 0 0 Gourley NJD 2 0 0 0 4 Groleau NJD 2 0 0 0 0 Gruden PIT 1 0 0 0 0 Guenette OTT 3 0 0 0 2 Guindon MTL 3 0 0 0 0 Halonen NJD 3 0 0 0 4 Hamara OTT 3 0 0 0 2 Jones NJD 1 0 0 0 0 Komarov BUF 3 0 0 0 6 Lauko BOS 2 0 0 0 4 McCleary PIT 1 0 0 0 0 McDonnell BUF 2 0 0 0 2 Mysak MTL 2 0 0 0 0 Norlinder MTL 2 0 0 0 4 Okhotiuk NJD 2 0 0 0 19 Olischefski BUF 2 0 0 0 0 Olson PIT 1 0 0 0 0 Ortiz PIT 1 0 0 0 0 Poulter NJD 1 0 0 0 0 Roelens OTT 2 0 0 0 2 Roger OTT 2 0 0 0 2 Romeo OTT 3 0 0 0 2 Sanderson OTT 1 0 0 0 0 Schuurman BOS 1 0 0 0 0 Sharpe BUF 1 0 0 0 0 Sproule BUF 2 0 0 0 0 St. Ivany PIT 1 0 0 0 0 Stillman NJD 3 0 0 0 2 Vilen NJD 1 0 0 0 0 Xhekaj MTL 2 0 0 0 7