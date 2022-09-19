DBTB Open Thread - Week of September 19th

Things are starting to pick up in the world of hockey as we get closer and closer to the season commencing.

The Prospects Challenge tournament is underway and the Buffalo Sabres have had two big-scoring wins, first beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.

Then they brushed aside the New Jersey Devils 7-4, and end the competition on Monday night against the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres will start their preseason slate this coming weekend too, with a game at Washington Capitals on Sunday 25th. [Preseason Schedule]

A couple of good profile pieces on the Sabres website - Cederqvist and Kisakov,

Buffalo hosted the Sabres Fan Fest this last weekend too, here’s GM Kevyn Adams finishing the 5k.

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of September 19th.

