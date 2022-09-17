 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils Prospects

Jiri Kulich makes his debut as the Sabres take on the Devils.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: NHL Draft Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Hello again from the friendly confines of LECOM Harborcenter.

5:37 PM: It’s been a bustling day in the area, as the Buffalo Sabres held day one of Fan Fest across the street inside and outside of KeyBank Center. If you didn’t make it out for Fan Fest, you still have time on Sunday, from 11:30 am - 4 pm. Player and alumni autograph and photo sessions, merchandise sales, games and food are all offered. You can also get a photo with the Sabres’ retired banners, which have been brought down to the arena lobby.

Photo: Melissa Burgess

Meanwhile, inside LECOM Harborcenter, prospects from the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins are facing off in the early game, before Sabres/Devils. Considering this isn’t a Buffalo game, there’s a decent crowd. Oh, and if you didn’t get your tickets for BUF/NJD early, you’re out of luck, as tonight’s game is sold out.

6:04 PM: A few lineup changes for the #Sabres tonight. Josh Bloom & Zach Berzolla are both day-to-day & out. Also out: Kohen Olischefski, Atley Calvert, Francois-James Buteau.

Coming in: Jiri Kulich, Ethan Ritchie, Emmett Sproule, Chas Sharpe, Declan McDonnell.

