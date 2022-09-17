Open Thread: Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils Prospects

Hello again from the friendly confines of LECOM Harborcenter.

5:37 PM: It’s been a bustling day in the area, as the Buffalo Sabres held day one of Fan Fest across the street inside and outside of KeyBank Center. If you didn’t make it out for Fan Fest, you still have time on Sunday, from 11:30 am - 4 pm. Player and alumni autograph and photo sessions, merchandise sales, games and food are all offered. You can also get a photo with the Sabres’ retired banners, which have been brought down to the arena lobby.

Meanwhile, inside LECOM Harborcenter, prospects from the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins are facing off in the early game, before Sabres/Devils. Considering this isn’t a Buffalo game, there’s a decent crowd. Oh, and if you didn’t get your tickets for BUF/NJD early, you’re out of luck, as tonight’s game is sold out.

Legare gets involved with Jacob Wilson this time…. Featuring the heads of all the Devils prospects as they walked by at the opportune moment.

6:04 PM: A few lineup changes for the #Sabres tonight. Josh Bloom & Zach Berzolla are both day-to-day & out. Also out: Kohen Olischefski, Atley Calvert, Francois-James Buteau.

Coming in: Jiri Kulich, Ethan Ritchie, Emmett Sproule, Chas Sharpe, Declan McDonnell.