Sabres Reacts Survey: Your Confidence in the Team

The Sabres’ front office did a reasonable amount this offseason, as outlined in Jeff’s recent piece. From signing Tage Thomson to drafting guys like Mats Lindgren and bringing in free agents like Eric Comrie, it hasn’t been the busiest summer on record, but the front office has made the necessary moves to seemingly fill in the gaps.

General manager Kevyn Adams is perhaps the face we’re most often to seeing with regards to the front office, but we can’t forget ownership, either. Terry & Kim Pegula are also, of course, heavily involved with the Buffalo Bills, although Kim has been absent due to health concerns as of late.

As we prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season, and taking into consideration all that’s happened over the last few months, the question begs: how confident are you in the team’s front office? What about the coaching staff, led by Don Granato?

And then, of course, we focus on the players themselves, from the prospects to the roster players who will skate in Buffalo this year. For more highlights on some of the prospects, be sure to check out our ongoing Top 25 Under 25 hub.

All things considered — how confident are you in this team overall going forward?