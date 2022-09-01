The GOAT is Back: Sabres Bring Back Goathead Logo

From the infamous Jason Pominville series-clinching goal in overtime to Derek Plante’s 1997 OT game-winner; the Brian Campbell-RJ Umberger collision, the Daniel Briere & Chris Drury years and The Hardest Working Team in Hockey, there is a plethora of positive memories for Buffalo Sabres fans and the red & black ‘goathead’ era.

Sabres fans of today will get a chance to see the new-era team rock a similar look, as the team has finally unveiled its use of the ‘goathead’ logo for its third jersey.

In case you missed it, here’s the team’s official unveiling video:

Black and red is BACK.



Our third jersey drops this November. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 31, 2022

The third jersey will be unveiled in November and worn 12 times in the 2022-23 season, including its debut on November 23 for ‘90s Night. Since it is a third jersey, per NHL regulations, it should stick around for three seasons.

Here’s the full schedule of when the Sabres are expected to suit up in the goathead:

Reactions around the Hockey Twitter world were immediate and positive, including this funny tidbit from Sabres player Zemgus Girgensons:

Pretty pumped about the red and black jerseys coming back! This was my pencil case growing up as a kid @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/ivbqbIODxR — Zemgus Girgensons (@zemgus94) August 31, 2022

Dan Fetes from 13WHAM dug up this video archive from when the Sabres initially unveiled the new logo, back in the 90s:

Back in 1996, 'Patty' LaFontaine and Rick Jennerett were LOVING the #Sabres new black and red jerseys.



"Don't anybody try to tell me about the 39th television market in the United States. This is the sports mecca of the United States." pic.twitter.com/PTl2si5gdJ — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) August 31, 2022

Finally, in case you’re a logo nerd, here’s a little side-by-side comparison of the old goathead logo vs. the new, modernized one:

Comparing the @BuffaloSabres' newly-unveiled, modernized goathead logo to the team's original look, worn from 1996-2006. The new logo will be used on the third jersey beginning this upcoming season. #Sabres #NHL pic.twitter.com/uxMJY6MFUo — Melissa Burgess (@_MelissaBurgess) September 1, 2022

As a Buffalo-born girl who grew up in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s as a Sabres fan, watching these two videos brought back a LOT of memories. Enjoy - and P.S., if you’re local, the Sabres Store at KeyBank Center has plenty of goathead gear in stock. If you’re not local, you can purchase many of the same items here.