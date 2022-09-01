The GOAT is Back: Sabres Bring Back Goathead Logo

From the infamous Jason Pominville series-clinching goal in overtime to Derek Plante’s 1997 OT game-winner; the Brian Campbell-RJ Umberger collision, the Daniel Briere & Chris Drury years and The Hardest Working Team in Hockey, there is a plethora of positive memories for Buffalo Sabres fans and the red & black ‘goathead’ era.
Sabres fans of today will get a chance to see the new-era team rock a similar look, as the team has finally unveiled its use of the ‘goathead’ logo for its third jersey.
In case you missed it, here’s the team’s official unveiling video:
Black and red is BACK.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 31, 2022
Our third jersey drops this November.
The third jersey will be unveiled in November and worn 12 times in the 2022-23 season, including its debut on November 23 for ‘90s Night. Since it is a third jersey, per NHL regulations, it should stick around for three seasons.
Here’s the full schedule of when the Sabres are expected to suit up in the goathead:
- Wednesday, November 23 vs. St. Louis Blues
- Saturday, December 4 vs. San Jose Sharks
- Tuesday, December 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Friday, December 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Thursday, December 29 vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Saturday, January 7 vs. Minnesota Wild
- Saturday, January 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Sunday, February 26 vs. Washington Capitals
- Saturday, March 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Saturday, March 11 vs. New York Rangers
- Friday, March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils
- Thursday, April 13 vs. Ottawa Senators
Reactions around the Hockey Twitter world were immediate and positive, including this funny tidbit from Sabres player Zemgus Girgensons:
Pretty pumped about the red and black jerseys coming back! This was my pencil case growing up as a kid @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/ivbqbIODxR— Zemgus Girgensons (@zemgus94) August 31, 2022
Dan Fetes from 13WHAM dug up this video archive from when the Sabres initially unveiled the new logo, back in the 90s:
Back in 1996, 'Patty' LaFontaine and Rick Jennerett were LOVING the #Sabres new black and red jerseys.— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) August 31, 2022
"Don't anybody try to tell me about the 39th television market in the United States. This is the sports mecca of the United States." pic.twitter.com/PTl2si5gdJ
Finally, in case you’re a logo nerd, here’s a little side-by-side comparison of the old goathead logo vs. the new, modernized one:
Comparing the @BuffaloSabres' newly-unveiled, modernized goathead logo to the team's original look, worn from 1996-2006. The new logo will be used on the third jersey beginning this upcoming season. #Sabres #NHL pic.twitter.com/uxMJY6MFUo— Melissa Burgess (@_MelissaBurgess) September 1, 2022
As a Buffalo-born girl who grew up in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s as a Sabres fan, watching these two videos brought back a LOT of memories. Enjoy - and P.S., if you’re local, the Sabres Store at KeyBank Center has plenty of goathead gear in stock. If you’re not local, you can purchase many of the same items here.
sabres need to bring back this intro pic.twitter.com/Jl0dO29D41— Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) August 31, 2022
Loading comments...