DBTB Open Thread - Week of August 29th

We’re into that time of the year where there’s simply no Buffalo Sabres news as everyone’s away enjoying their summer breaks.

The latest episode of Sabres Embedded is a great one, following Jeff Skinner and Malcolm Subban around as they attend a Buffalo Bisons game for the forward to throw out the first pitch.

Buffalo has also announced the ticket packages for the upcoming season with fans allowed to choose between Half-Season, Quarter-Season, or Mini Pack ticket packages.

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of August 29th.

