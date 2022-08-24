Buffalo Sabres Top 25 Under 25: #25 Mats Lindgren

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Die By The Blade community. It was a combination of staff writers and over 600 readers that ranked Buffalo Sabres players under the age of 25 as of August 1, 2022. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production to rank each player.

Player: Mats Lindgren Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft - 4th round (106th overall) Age: 17 Position: D Size: 6’0” | 176 lbs. 2021-2022 Team: Kamloops Blazers 2021-2022 Stats: 68 GP | 5 G | 39 A | 44 PTS | 42 PIM Fan Rank: 29 Staff Rank: 25 2021 Rank: NR

We’re kicking this year’s iteration of the Top 25 Under 25 with the youngest player on this list: 2022 fourth-rounder Mats Lindgren. Lindgren, a left-handed defenseman, will turn 18 later this week (August 26) and was the youngest player drafted by the Sabres this year.

Lindgren is an offensive defenseman, noted for his puck-moving ability, skating and edge work. A native of Vancouver who has both Canadian and Swedish nationality, he’s currently in the midst of preparing for another season with the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers.

Last season, he exploded for 44 points - including 39 assists - in 68 games. He also contributed seven assists in 17 playoff games. While those numbers didn’t put him at the top of his team or the league, they were a significant boost over his previous years (he had 10 points in 22 games in the 2020-21 season.) He certainly found his footing in the WHL and made the most of it.

While he’s obviously got a ways to go, he made an instant impress on Sabres fans at this year’s French Connection Tournament back in July with this *chef’s kiss* move: