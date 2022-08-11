Buffalo Sabres to Honor Ryan Miller on January 19, 2023

The Buffalo Sabres will honor franchise goaltender Ryan Miller on Thursday, January 19, 2023 by retiring his jersey number 30 when the team hosts the New York Islanders.

Miller will become the seventh Sabres player to have his number retired. He will also be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame. For more, check out Taylor’s piece from when the Sabres initially made the announcement.

It’s a well-deserved honor for Miller, who played parts of 11 seasons with the Sabres between 2002 and 2014. He leads the franchise in games played by a goalie (540), wins (284) and saves.

Miller was drafted by the Sabres in the 5thround, 138th overall, in 1999. He spent three seasons with Michigan State before formally joining the Sabres organization. In the 2002-03 season, he appeared in 47 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans and made his NHL debut, skating in 15 games with the Sabres.

After a few seasons in Rochester, he came to the NHL full-time in the 2006-07 season. After his fruitful career in Buffalo - during which he won the Vezina Trophy - he played for the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks before hanging up the skates in 2021.

Individual game tickets will go on sale in early September. Half-season plans go on sale this coming Monday, August 15. More info can be found on Sabres.com.