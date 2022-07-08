2022 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select Linus Sjodin with the 211th pick

With the 211th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected forward Linus Sjodin from Rogle BK in the SHL.

The overage forward is best known for his puck handling skills and highlight reel dangles and passes.

Sabres' 7th round pick Linus Sjödin doing his best Tim Connolly impersonationpic.twitter.com/Xkgm8HYk9Z — Sabremetrix (@Sabremetrix) July 8, 2022

He plays with a low pace but has very good skill, however oftentimes the skill can be very individualistic to the point where it doesn’t create chain-linked offense.

He’s definitely the type of player that Adams has seemed to target at the late rounds: highly skilled but with some deficiencies but betting on an elite trait like Sjodin’s puckhandling. He produced okay numbers in the SHL this year with five goals and eleven points in forty-nine games.

I think the part that gets me most excited about the end of this draft is the high upside swings of European players who will have long runways to develop and play in a men’s league before having to be signed. Great draft by Adams this year!