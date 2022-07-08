2022 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson with the 202nd pick

With the 202nd pick the Buffalo Sabres select right winger Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson of the Frolunda HC J20 club of the J20 Nationell league in Sweden.

I’m not familiar with the player, but his point production put him fourth in draft eligible forwards in the J20 and thirteenth in points per game for draft eligible players. Some other people’s thoughts on Ratkovic Berndtsson:

Let’s break this selection down:



-good offensive instincts (4th in scoring among J20 Nationell draft eligibles)

-Average skating, good compete level

-A while out from North America but will get looks in the SHL this season



Somewhat unrefined game but great value pick. — Alexa Potack (@alexa_potack) July 8, 2022

Getting close to the end ( )! With the 202nd pick, BUF goes back to the Swedish junior ranks with RW Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson from the Frolunda program. Another quick-release scoring winger - 42GP 22-27-49 — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) July 8, 2022

#LetsGoBuffalo select Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson 202nd overall. Ranked 239th.



Top Remaining Forwards:



1. Mathew Ward (43rd)

2. Brandon Lisowsky (44th)

3. Brayden Schuurman (48th)



Top Remaining Defensemen:



1. Yegor Gribkov (30th)

2. Elmeri Laakso (45th)

3. Jake Livanavage (49th) pic.twitter.com/pUm8U9VVWo — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022

Ratkovic Berndtsson is the Sabres’ penultimate pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. He’s listed at 6’0” and 179 pounds. The 18-year-old was ranked 215th by FC Hockey, 174th by Recruit Scouting and 189th by Draft Prospects Hockey. Last season, he put up 49 points in 47 games.

He joins a crop of players that include Matthew Savoie, Noah Ostlund & Jiri Kulich, all drafted on Thursday night. Additional draftees include Topias Leinonen, Viktor Neuchev, Mats Lindgren, Vsevolod Komarov, Jake Richard and Gustav Karlsson.