2022 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson with the 202nd pick

Good offensive instincts, quick release among key attributes.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

With the 202nd pick the Buffalo Sabres select right winger Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson of the Frolunda HC J20 club of the J20 Nationell league in Sweden.

I’m not familiar with the player, but his point production put him fourth in draft eligible forwards in the J20 and thirteenth in points per game for draft eligible players. Some other people’s thoughts on Ratkovic Berndtsson:

Ratkovic Berndtsson is the Sabres’ penultimate pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. He’s listed at 6’0” and 179 pounds. The 18-year-old was ranked 215th by FC Hockey, 174th by Recruit Scouting and 189th by Draft Prospects Hockey. Last season, he put up 49 points in 47 games.

He joins a crop of players that include Matthew Savoie, Noah Ostlund & Jiri Kulich, all drafted on Thursday night. Additional draftees include Topias Leinonen, Viktor Neuchev, Mats Lindgren, Vsevolod Komarov, Jake Richard and Gustav Karlsson.

