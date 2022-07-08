2022 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select Gustav Karlsson with the 187th pick

With the 187th pick in the 2022 draft, the Buffalo Sabres select Gustav Karlsson, a center from Orebro HK of the J20 Nationell league in Sweden.

Karlsson is an October birthday who scored 31 goals and had 48 points in 41 games this past year in the J20. He is a good skater who could shoot pretty well pretty off the rush in my limited viewings.

Mikael Holm, formerly with Smaht and now writing his own Swedish Prospects substack, listed Karlsson as an Honorable Mention for his draft rankings. When I reached out to Mikael he said that Karlsson was “Good off the puck, decently skilled, creates most of his offense on the power play. A good swing this late at the draft.”

Karlsson will hopefully begin to work his way up into an SHL role in the near future. The Hockey Writers posted a pretty in depth profile on Karlsson that can be read here .