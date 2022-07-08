2022 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres Select Jake Richard with 170th Overall

With the 170th pick in the 2022 NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected Jake Richard, a 6’2 right winger from the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL.

Richard is a big, power forward who excels at banging in pucks around the net. He committed to the UConn in the winter and will join the Huskies program in the 2023-24 season. He grew a few inches since joining the USHL which allows for his skill to blend with a physical, net-front game.

He excels at putting the puck in the back of the net and really came on for Muskegon as the year went on. His 48 points in 56 games was very impressive considering his mid-August birthdate.

He’s still rail thin, so filling out his frame will be a big thing for him as he develops his game to go to the NCAA.

He was also a draft pick of the OHL’s Oshawa Generals.