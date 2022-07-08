2022 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select Vsevolod Komarov with the 134th pick

With the 134th pick the Buffalo Sabres selected Vsevolod Komarov, a right handed defenseman from the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL.

Vsevolod Komarov is nice for Buffalo in that spot. Big, strong kid who isn’t afraid to engage offensively #NHLDraft #LetsGoBuffalo



pic.twitter.com/nAIu63eX3k — 2 Goalies 1 Mic (@2Goalies1Mic) July 8, 2022

The only viewings I had of him were in relation to watching Nathan Gaucher this past year and I didn’t come away with any notes or inkling that I should spend more time on the player. I’ll defer to others to go into more detail about his game.

GWG with 53.4 seconds left ✅



Vsevolod Komarov gives the @quebec_remparts a 1-0 series lead over Shawinigan! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/VoyIV525wx — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 26, 2022

The EliteProspect Draft Guide noted that his low pace of play and production caused them to take a wait-and-see approach to Komorav.

His coach, Patrick Roy, was quoted as saying in the article linked: