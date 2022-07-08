 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select Mats Lindgren with the 106th pick

Left-handed offensive blueliner from Kamloops joins the Sabres.

2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

With the 106th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft the Buffalo Sabres selected Mats Lindgren, a left handed defensemen from the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL.

I love this pick for the Buffalo Sabres. Lindgren is an extremely skilled defensemen who excels at moving pucks in transition and facilitating offensive zone chances through activation from the blue line.

When Lindgren is on his game I think he’s one of the better defensemen in this class. However, there are times where he can take his foot off the pedal and get lost in the defensive zone or is a step too late reacting to a play that happens too often for him to be considered a top-end defenseman in this class.

However, at this point in the draft taking a swing on what he does well and hoping that keeps developing is a great pick by the Buffalo Sabres.

My colleague Matt Somma sums it up best in his report on Mats Lindgren over at Smaht

