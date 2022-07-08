2022 NHL Draft: Buffalo Sabres select Mats Lindgren with the 106th pick

With the 106th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft the Buffalo Sabres selected Mats Lindgren, a left handed defensemen from the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL.

Fans of the @BuffaloSabres, please feast your eyes on these clips of Mats Lindgren! pic.twitter.com/qBhvvRpxmA — The WHL (@TheWHL) July 8, 2022

I love this pick for the Buffalo Sabres. Lindgren is an extremely skilled defensemen who excels at moving pucks in transition and facilitating offensive zone chances through activation from the blue line.

Steal!



Mats Lindgren, my 6th ranked West prospect, and one of my personal favourites is selected 106th by #LetsGoBuffalo. One of the smartest players available in the draft. I love his potential to be an impact player at both ends of the ice. #2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/RQ9eOhnoDb — Donesh Mazloum (@DMaz16) July 8, 2022

When Lindgren is on his game I think he’s one of the better defensemen in this class. However, there are times where he can take his foot off the pedal and get lost in the defensive zone or is a step too late reacting to a play that happens too often for him to be considered a top-end defenseman in this class.

Kamloops might be fun to watch this season. Mats Lindgren, Fraser Minten, and Matthew Seminoff could all hear their names called in June. #2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/XSoaGGx23B — Matthew Somma (@Mattsomma12) August 18, 2021

However, at this point in the draft taking a swing on what he does well and hoping that keeps developing is a great pick by the Buffalo Sabres.

My colleague Matt Somma sums it up best in his report on Mats Lindgren over at Smaht