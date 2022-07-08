 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Sabres Select Viktor Neuchev with 74th Overall Pick

Avto Yekaterinburg winger noted for shot, scoring prowess.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

With the 74th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected Viktor Neuchev, a left winger from Avto Yekaterinburg of the Russian MHL.

Best known for his shot and scoring prowess; Neuchev pocketed 40 goals in 61 games for his MHL club. I only had a couple viewings of him and I came away with that he’s too selfish in his approach to the game, but does have a toolbox that is interesting. He tries to make skilled plays that he can’t pull off consistently yet, but if the skill level improves just a little bit he could be a menace as an offensive forward.

His skating will have to come up a bit as his pace is pretty low. A swing on size and skill from Adams with this 3rd round selection.

Neuchev is the first Russian player selected by the Sabres this year.

