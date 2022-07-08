2022 NHL Draft: Sabres Select Viktor Neuchev with 74th Overall Pick

With the 74th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected Viktor Neuchev, a left winger from Avto Yekaterinburg of the Russian MHL.

Viktor Neuchev is a very talented prospect with elite puck skills and agility. He can carve his way through tight areas with ease.



He has 40 points (23G/17A) in 41 GP this season, 10 more than any teammate. I like him as an early 2nd round option. #2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/FEx4zWFDS8 — Ben Misfeldt (@BBMHockey) January 14, 2022

Best known for his shot and scoring prowess; Neuchev pocketed 40 goals in 61 games for his MHL club. I only had a couple viewings of him and I came away with that he’s too selfish in his approach to the game, but does have a toolbox that is interesting. He tries to make skilled plays that he can’t pull off consistently yet, but if the skill level improves just a little bit he could be a menace as an offensive forward.

His skating will have to come up a bit as his pace is pretty low. A swing on size and skill from Adams with this 3rd round selection.

Neuchev is the first Russian player selected by the Sabres this year.