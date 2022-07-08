2022 NHL Entry Draft: How To Watch, Sabres Picks & Day Two Open Thread

Yesterday the Buffalo Sabres went center heavy in the first round, picking up three from their three picks.

General Manager Kevyn Adams has a further eight selections to make today, though it will be interesting to see if stays put or uses the picks either to move up the draft or even as a complement as he weaponizes the large amount of cap space the Sabres are expected to have.

How to Watch

Rounds Two to Seven

Date: Friday, July 8th 2022

Start time: 11:00 AM EST

TV: NHL Network (USA), Sportsnet & TVA Sports (Canada)

Online stream: WatchESPN

There’s plenty of reading material to arm yourself ahead of the draft, thanks to Brassmaster’s Big Board, T McGee’s Big Board and T McGee’s Mock Draft, Don52’s Sabres Strengths & Weaknesses, and Don52’s Three Questions for Adams to Answer.

Here are some other related articles - Sabres Draft Pick History, list of all the Sabres picks, and even a mock draft contest.

Sabres Picks

Round Two, ninth pick - #41 overall

Round Three, ninth pick - #74 overall

Round Four, ninth pick - #106 overall

Round Five, fifth pick - #134 overall

Round Six, ninth pick - #170 overall

Round Six, twenty-sixth pick - #187 overall

Round Seven, ninth pick - #202 overall

Round Seven, eighteenth pick - #211 overall