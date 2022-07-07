2022 NHL Entry Draft: How To Watch, Draft Order & First Round Open Thread

The Buffalo Sabres will not have the first pick in tonight’s 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but going into the Draft General Manager Kevyn Adams will go in with an unprecedented three picks - 9th, 16th and 28th.
Listening to GMKA speak we don’t get the impression that the Sabres will be doing too much wheeling and dealing, and certainly not throwing away lottery tickets in the hope of picking up soon-to-be rental players.
In all Buffalo has 11 total picks in the draft this year, and it’s quite unlikely the Sabres will use every one of those to add a player to the pipeline. Instead we can expect Adams to package up some of those picks to move up a few spots and grab players they really like - will any of those moves happen today, we’ll see!
How to Watch
Round One
Date: Thursday, July 7th 2022
Start time: 7:00 PM EST
TV: ESPN (USA), Sportsnet & TVA Sports (Canada)
Online stream: WatchESPN
Rounds Two to Seven
Date: Friday, July 8th 2022
Start time: 11:00 AM EST
TV: NHL Network (USA), Sportsnet & TVA Sports (Canada)
Online stream: WatchESPN
There’s plenty of reading material to arm yourself ahead of the draft, thanks to Brassmaster’s Big Board, T McGee’s Big Board and T McGee’s Mock Draft, Don52’s Sabres Strengths & Weaknesses, and Don52’s Three Questions for Adams to Answer.
Here are some other related articles - Sabres Draft Pick History, list of all the Sabres picks, and even a mock draft contest.
Draft Order
Round One
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)
31. Tampa Bay Lightning
32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)
