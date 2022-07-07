2022 NHL Entry Draft: How To Watch, Draft Order & First Round Open Thread

The Buffalo Sabres will not have the first pick in tonight’s 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but going into the Draft General Manager Kevyn Adams will go in with an unprecedented three picks - 9th, 16th and 28th.

Listening to GMKA speak we don’t get the impression that the Sabres will be doing too much wheeling and dealing, and certainly not throwing away lottery tickets in the hope of picking up soon-to-be rental players.

In all Buffalo has 11 total picks in the draft this year, and it’s quite unlikely the Sabres will use every one of those to add a player to the pipeline. Instead we can expect Adams to package up some of those picks to move up a few spots and grab players they really like - will any of those moves happen today, we’ll see!

How to Watch

Round One

Date: Thursday, July 7th 2022

Start time: 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN (USA), Sportsnet & TVA Sports (Canada)

Online stream: WatchESPN

Rounds Two to Seven

Date: Friday, July 8th 2022

Start time: 11:00 AM EST

TV: NHL Network (USA), Sportsnet & TVA Sports (Canada)

Online stream: WatchESPN

There’s plenty of reading material to arm yourself ahead of the draft, thanks to Brassmaster’s Big Board, T McGee’s Big Board and T McGee’s Mock Draft, Don52’s Sabres Strengths & Weaknesses, and Don52’s Three Questions for Adams to Answer.

Here are some other related articles - Sabres Draft Pick History, list of all the Sabres picks, and even a mock draft contest.

Draft Order

Round One

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)

28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)