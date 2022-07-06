Sabres Fan Reacts: The Results

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Sabres fans and fans across the country.

Last week, we asked our fine readers a handful of questions about the Sabres. Now, we’ve got your results!

The biggest consensus was who will be the next Sabres captain, as 62 percent of responders picked Kyle Okposo! For the 1 percent who selected ‘other,’ I’d love to hear which player you think will be the next leader of the team.

84% of fans who responded think Victor Olofsson will still be on the Sabres when October rolls around. Olofsson is a pending RFA, though the two sides are reportedly progressing on an extension, per GM Kevyn Adams.

With the NHL Draft later this week, we asked what you think the Sabres should do with their three first-round picks.

Finally, the Sabres’ goaltending situation is still in flux, even with the re-signing of Craig Anderson. This one was pretty split, but by a narrow margin, 35% of respondents said they’d like the Sabres to pursue Braden Holtby.

