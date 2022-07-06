Buffalo Sabres Announce 2022-23 NHL Regular Season Schedule

The Buffalo Sabres will open the 2022-2023 NHL campaign on Thursday, October 13 at home against the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The full regular-season schedule was released on Wednesday, a day prior to the start of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.
Below is the full Sabres schedule.
Preseason
- Sun., Sept. 25 @ Washington Capitals at 2 p.m.
- Tue., Sept. 27 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.
- Wed., Sept. 28 @ Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
- Sat., Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 1 p.m.
- Tue., Oct. 4 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.
- Fri., Oct. 7 @ Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.
Regular Season
- Thu., October 13 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.
- Sat., October 15 vs. Florida Panthers at 1 p.m.
- Tue., October 18 at Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m.
- Thu., October 20 at Calgary Flames at 9 p.m.
- Sat., October 22 at Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m.
- Tue., October 25 at Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m.
- Thu., October 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.
- Sat., October 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.
- Mon., October 31 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
- Wed., November 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m.
- Fri., November 4 at Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.
- Sat., November 5 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
- Tue., November 8 vs. Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.
- Thu., November 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m.
- Sat., November 12 vs. Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.
- Tue., November 15 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m.
- Wed., November 16 at Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.
- Sat., November 19 at Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.
- Tue., November 22 at Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.
- Wed., November 23 vs. St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.
- Fri., November 25 vs. New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m.
- Mon., November 28 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
- Wed., November 30 at Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
- Thu., December 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.
- Sun., December 4 vs. San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.
- Wed., December 7 at Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
- Fri., December 9 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.
- Sat., December 10 at Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.
- Tue., December 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.
- Thu., December 15 at Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m.
- Sat., December 17 at Arizona Coyotes at 9 p.m.
- Mon., December 19 at Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m.
- Fri., December 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
- Tue., December 27 at Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
- Thu., December 29 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
- Sat., December 31 at Boston Bruins at 1 p.m.
- Sun., January 1 at Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.
- Tue., January 3 at Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.
- Sat., January 7 vs. Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.
- Tue., January 10 vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.
- Thu., January 12 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.
- Sat., January 14 at Nashville Predators at 8 p.m.
- Mon., January 16 vs. Florida Panthers at 1 p.m.
- Tue., January 17 at Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m.
- Thu., January 19 vs. New York Islanders at 7 p.m.
- Sat., January 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks at 12:30 p.m.
- Mon., January 23 at Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.
- Tue., January 24 at St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.
- Thu., January 26 at Winnipeg Jets at 8 p.m.
- Sat., January 28 at Minnesota Wild at 9 p.m.
- Wed., February 1 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.
- Sat., February 11 vs. Calgary Flames at 12:30 p.m.
- Mon., February 13 at Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m.
- Wed., February 15 at Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m.
- Sat., February 18 at San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m.
- Tue., February 21 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.
- Thu., February 23 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
- Fri., February 24 at Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.
- Sun., February 26 vs. Washington Capitals at 1 p.m.
- Tue., February 28 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
- Thu., March 2 at Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.
- Sat., March 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 12:30 p.m.
- Mon., March 6 vs. Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m.
- Tue., March 7 at New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m.
- Thu., March 9 vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.
- Sat., March 11 vs. New York Rangers at 5 p.m.
- Mon., March 13 at Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m.
- Wed., March 15 at Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.
- Fri., March 17 at Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.
- Sun., March 19 vs. Boston Bruins at 1 p.m.
- Tue., March 21 vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.
- Fri., March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.
- Sat., March 25 at New York Islanders at 5:30 p.m.
- Mon., March 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.
- Fri., March 31 vs. New York Rangers at 7 p.m.
- Sat., April 1 at Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.
- Tue., April 4 at Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.
- Thu., April 6 at Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m.
- Sat., April 8 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m.
- Mon., April 10 at New York Rangers at 7 p.m.
- Tue., April 11 at New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.
- Thu., April 13 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.
