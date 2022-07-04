Buffalo Sabres Currently Hold 11 Picks in 2022 NHL Draft

As of writing, the Buffalo Sabres currently hold 11 picks in this week’s NHL Draft. Buffalo is one of two teams with a trio of first-round picks, as the Sabres are set to pick 9th, 16th and 28th overall on Thursday night.
The Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers currently do not hold picks in either of the first two rounds. The Montreal Canadiens, in addition to holding the first-overall pick, lead all teams with 14 picks. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs have just three picks each.
(Again, this is all subject to change based on trades that may or may not occur.)
Here’s the full breakdown of picks heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, per team:
Anaheim Ducks: 10, 22, 42, 53, 107, 139, 154, 178
Arizona Coyotes: 3, 27, 32, 34, 36, 43, 45, 67, 131, 163
Boston Bruins: 54, 91, 119, 183, 200, 215
Buffalo Sabres: 9, 16, 28, 41, 74, 106, 134, 170, 187, 202, 211
Calgary Flames: 59, 155, 219
Carolina Hurricanes: 60, 71, 124, 156, 171, 188, 205, 220
Chicago Blackhawks: 38, 57, 81, 90, 94, 167, 173, 199
Colorado Avalanche: 97, 161, 193, 225
Columbus Blue Jackets: 6, 12, 44, 96, 109, 122, 203
Dallas Stars: 18, 50, 83, 115, 147, 179
Detroit Red Wings: 8, 40, 52, 73, 105, 113, 129, 137, 212
Edmonton Oilers: 29, 158, 190, 222
Florida Panthers: 93, 125, 157, 186, 189, 221
Los Angeles Kings: 51, 86, 116, 148, 180
Minnesota Wild: 19, 24, 47, 56, 89, 121, 153, 185
Montreal Canadiens: 1, 26, 33, 62, 66, 75, 92, 98, 127, 128, 130, 162, 192, 216
Nashville Predators: 17, 82, 84, 114, 146, 210
New Jersey Devils: 2, 37, 70, 102, 110, 126, 141, 166, 198
New York Islanders: 13, 65, 78, 142, 174
New York Rangers: 63, 111, 159, 191
Ottawa Senators: 7, 39, 64, 72, 87, 104, 136, 143, 151, 168, 206
Philadelphia Flyers: 5, 69, 101, 133, 165, 197
Pittsburgh Penguins: 21, 118, 150, 182, 214
San Jose Sharks: 11, 76, 108, 138, 140, 172, 217
Seattle Kraken: 4, 35, 49, 58, 61, 68, 100, 117, 123, 132, 164, 196
St. Louis Blues: 23, 88, 120, 152, 184
Tampa Bay Lightning: 31, 103, 160, 169, 192, 223, 224
Toronto Maple Leafs: 25, 79, 218
Vancouver Canucks: 15, 80, 112, 144, 176, 208
Vegas Golden Knights: 48, 95, 135, 145, 177, 209
Washington Capitals: 20, 46, 85, 149, 181, 213
Winnipeg Jets: 14, 30, 55, 77, 99, 175, 207
