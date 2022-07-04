Buffalo Sabres Currently Hold 11 Picks in 2022 NHL Draft

As of writing, the Buffalo Sabres currently hold 11 picks in this week’s NHL Draft. Buffalo is one of two teams with a trio of first-round picks, as the Sabres are set to pick 9th, 16th and 28th overall on Thursday night.

The Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers currently do not hold picks in either of the first two rounds. The Montreal Canadiens, in addition to holding the first-overall pick, lead all teams with 14 picks. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs have just three picks each.

(Again, this is all subject to change based on trades that may or may not occur.)

Here’s the full breakdown of picks heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, per team:

Anaheim Ducks: 10, 22, 42, 53, 107, 139, 154, 178

Arizona Coyotes: 3, 27, 32, 34, 36, 43, 45, 67, 131, 163

Boston Bruins: 54, 91, 119, 183, 200, 215

Buffalo Sabres: 9, 16, 28, 41, 74, 106, 134, 170, 187, 202, 211

Calgary Flames: 59, 155, 219

Carolina Hurricanes: 60, 71, 124, 156, 171, 188, 205, 220

Chicago Blackhawks: 38, 57, 81, 90, 94, 167, 173, 199

Colorado Avalanche: 97, 161, 193, 225

Columbus Blue Jackets: 6, 12, 44, 96, 109, 122, 203

Dallas Stars: 18, 50, 83, 115, 147, 179

Detroit Red Wings: 8, 40, 52, 73, 105, 113, 129, 137, 212

Edmonton Oilers: 29, 158, 190, 222

Florida Panthers: 93, 125, 157, 186, 189, 221

Los Angeles Kings: 51, 86, 116, 148, 180

Minnesota Wild: 19, 24, 47, 56, 89, 121, 153, 185

Montreal Canadiens: 1, 26, 33, 62, 66, 75, 92, 98, 127, 128, 130, 162, 192, 216

Nashville Predators: 17, 82, 84, 114, 146, 210

New Jersey Devils: 2, 37, 70, 102, 110, 126, 141, 166, 198

New York Islanders: 13, 65, 78, 142, 174

New York Rangers: 63, 111, 159, 191

Ottawa Senators: 7, 39, 64, 72, 87, 104, 136, 143, 151, 168, 206

Philadelphia Flyers: 5, 69, 101, 133, 165, 197

Pittsburgh Penguins: 21, 118, 150, 182, 214

San Jose Sharks: 11, 76, 108, 138, 140, 172, 217

Seattle Kraken: 4, 35, 49, 58, 61, 68, 100, 117, 123, 132, 164, 196

St. Louis Blues: 23, 88, 120, 152, 184

Tampa Bay Lightning: 31, 103, 160, 169, 192, 223, 224

Toronto Maple Leafs: 25, 79, 218

Vancouver Canucks: 15, 80, 112, 144, 176, 208

Vegas Golden Knights: 48, 95, 135, 145, 177, 209

Washington Capitals: 20, 46, 85, 149, 181, 213

Winnipeg Jets: 14, 30, 55, 77, 99, 175, 207