Sabres to Host Six-Team Prospects Challenge

Over the past few years, the Buffalo Sabres have been building up quite the Prospects Challenge, held annually at LECOM Harborcenter. This year, the round-robin challenge continues to expand. Aside from Buffalo, prospects from the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will attend.

Per the current schedule released by the Sabres, five of the teams will play three games each. On the other hand, the Penguins will play just once.

The Sabres will face the Canadiens, Devils and Senators.

Although rosters will be released at a later date, it’s reasonable to expect that players like first-overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovský and other top picks including Filip Mesar, Šimon Nemec and Owen Pickering will be in attendance.

Here’s the schedule, with Sabres games in bold. Admission is $10 per ticket. The three Sabres games will be streamed for the local broadcast market on the team’s website - so blackout restrictions may apply.

(As an aside, the Devils have typically broadcast their games in this tournament on Twitter.)

Thursday, September 15

• Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 16

• Boston vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

• Montreal vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

• Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

• Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

• Ottawa vs. Montreal, 12 p.m.

Monday, September 19

• New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

• Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.