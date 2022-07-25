DBTB Open Thread - Week of July 25th

As mostly expected, the Buffalo Sabres haven’t made any big splashes either in free agency or via trades before or after the NHL Entry Draft.

In the last week or so they have brought back forward Brett Murray on a one-year deal. Arttu Ruotsalainen declined to sign the qualifying offer extended to him and has chosen to play the coming season for EHC Kloten in the Swiss National League. That leaves goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as the Sabres’ sole unsigned restricted free agent.

It’s going to be a quiet spell with Development Camp complete and Buffalo’s first preseason game exactly two months away on Sunday, September 25 against the Washington Capitals on the road.

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of July 25th.