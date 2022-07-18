Buffalo Sabres Sign Brett Murray

The Buffalo Sabres have locked up another of their restricted free agents. The team announced Monday morning that it has signed forward Brett Murray to a one-year contract worth $750,000 (league minimum).

With Murray’s signing, the Sabres have two RFAs left in the system: Arttu Ruotsalainen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. None of the Sabres RFAs elected for arbitration, which is likely a good sign with regards to an upcoming contract.

Murray, who is about to turn 24 on Wednesday, spent most of last season with the AHL’s Rochester Americans. In his third pro season, he registered 15 goals and added 17 assists for 32 points in 52 games. He went on to score six points (3-3) for the Amerks in the playoffs.

Murray also skated in 19 NHL games with the Sabres, registering six points, including his first NHL goal. To date, he has appeared in 21 NHL games, all with Buffalo, and 144 AHL games, all with Rochester.

Murray was a fourth-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2016 at #99 overall.