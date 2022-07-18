DBTB Open Thread - Week of July 18th

The NHL Draft is now behind us and we’re well into NHL Free Agency as well. The Buffalo Sabres, as mostly expected, have been pretty low-key with their moves so far adding just a couple of moderate-replacement level players to address needs in some key positions.

Defenseman Lawrence Pilut also returned to the organization after two years in the KHL. First round picks Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund and Jiri Kulich all signed their entry-level contracts on Friday.

Development Camp was also underway and finished out last weekend with a very entertaining French Connection 3-on-3 Tournament. Team Perreault consisting of forwards Jack Quinn, William von Barnekow, Jakub Konecny, Jake Richard, and Lukas Rousek; defensemen Albert Lyckasen, Mats Lindgren, and Spencer Sova; and goaltender Erik Portillo won the competition.

General Manager Kevyn Adams spoke to the audience after the game -