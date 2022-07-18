DBTB Open Thread - Week of July 18th

The NHL Draft is now behind us and we’re well into NHL Free Agency as well. The Buffalo Sabres, as mostly expected, have been pretty low-key with their moves so far adding just a couple of moderate-replacement level players to address needs in some key positions.
Defenseman Lawrence Pilut also returned to the organization after two years in the KHL. First round picks Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund and Jiri Kulich all signed their entry-level contracts on Friday.
Development Camp was also underway and finished out last weekend with a very entertaining French Connection 3-on-3 Tournament. Team Perreault consisting of forwards Jack Quinn, William von Barnekow, Jakub Konecny, Jake Richard, and Lukas Rousek; defensemen Albert Lyckasen, Mats Lindgren, and Spencer Sova; and goaltender Erik Portillo won the competition.
Rewatch the live stream below -
We are LIVE from Harborcenter for the 2022 French Connection Tournament!— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 16, 2022
Rosters: https://t.co/QKdSQjpRo7
Who you got? https://t.co/YQ2HFKoFmX
General Manager Kevyn Adams spoke to the audience after the game -
“For us, the goal of this camp was for [the players] to get to know each other, to get to learn about the organization and who everybody is from Sabres right through Rochester.
“… I talk all the time about, we need players that want to be here. We need players who want to be Buffalo Sabres. And these guys are special and they’re going to make you proud.”
Loading comments...