Former Buffalo Sabres on the Move in NHL Free Agency

A number of former Buffalo Sabres who either skated with the team this past season in NHL action or in recent years have been on the move in the opening days of NHL free agency.
Goaltender Aaron Dell is heading back to the San Jose Sharks, where he spent the first few years of his career. Defenseman Mark Pysyk signed with the Detroit Red Wings, while Colin Miller signed for two years with the Dallas Stars. Dustin Tokarski is heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while John Hayden will be ‘sleepless in Seattle.’
Here’s a quick rundown of former Sabres who have been on the move:
- Jean-Sebastian Dea: Arizona Coyotes, 2 years, $762,500 AAV
- Aaron Dell: San Jose Sharks, 1 year, $775,000
- Nicolas Deslauriers: Philadelphia Flyers, 4 years, $1.75 million AAV
- Jaroslav Halak: New York Rangers, 1 year, $1.55 million
- John Hayden: Seattle Kraken, 1 year, $750,000
- Matt Irwin: Washington Capitals, 1 year, $750,000
- Marcus Johansson: Washignton Capitals, 1 year, $1.1 million
- Curtis Lazar: Vancouver Canucks, 3 year, $1 million AAV
- Colin Miller: Dallas Stars, 2 years, $1.85 million AAV
- Dustin Tokarski: Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 year, $775,000
- Christian Wolanin: Vancouver Canucks, 1 year, $750,000
Evander Kane, Alexander Nylander and Nikita Zadorov all each re-signed with their respective teams.
Other former Sabres players who are still available in free agency include Will Butcher, Cody Eakin, Robert Hagg, Johan Larsson, Justin Bailey and Andrej Sekera. Michael Houser, Andrew Hammond, Brian Flynn, C.J. Smith, Jimmy Vesey and Hudson Fasching are also each looking for new contracts.
