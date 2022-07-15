Former Buffalo Sabres on the Move in NHL Free Agency

A number of former Buffalo Sabres who either skated with the team this past season in NHL action or in recent years have been on the move in the opening days of NHL free agency.

Goaltender Aaron Dell is heading back to the San Jose Sharks, where he spent the first few years of his career. Defenseman Mark Pysyk signed with the Detroit Red Wings, while Colin Miller signed for two years with the Dallas Stars. Dustin Tokarski is heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while John Hayden will be ‘sleepless in Seattle.’

Here’s a quick rundown of former Sabres who have been on the move:

Jean-Sebastian Dea: Arizona Coyotes, 2 years, $762,500 AAV

Aaron Dell: San Jose Sharks, 1 year, $775,000

Nicolas Deslauriers: Philadelphia Flyers, 4 years, $1.75 million AAV

Jaroslav Halak: New York Rangers, 1 year, $1.55 million

John Hayden: Seattle Kraken, 1 year, $750,000

Matt Irwin: Washington Capitals, 1 year, $750,000

Marcus Johansson: Washignton Capitals, 1 year, $1.1 million

Curtis Lazar: Vancouver Canucks, 3 year, $1 million AAV

Colin Miller: Dallas Stars, 2 years, $1.85 million AAV

Dustin Tokarski: Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 year, $775,000

Christian Wolanin: Vancouver Canucks, 1 year, $750,000

Evander Kane, Alexander Nylander and Nikita Zadorov all each re-signed with their respective teams.

Other former Sabres players who are still available in free agency include Will Butcher, Cody Eakin, Robert Hagg, Johan Larsson, Justin Bailey and Andrej Sekera. Michael Houser, Andrew Hammond, Brian Flynn, C.J. Smith, Jimmy Vesey and Hudson Fasching are also each looking for new contracts.