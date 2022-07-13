Sabres Re-sign Victor Olofsson

Two more years of Goalofsson.

Victor Olofsson has re-signed with the Buffalo Sabres on a two year deal with an AAV of $4.75 million.

The deal was announced on July 13 across Sabres social media, just before the start of free agency at noon. Olofsson will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.

GOALOFSSON is BACK!



While the Swedish forward hit a career high in points (49) and tied his career high in goals (20), he struggled at points during the season while recovering from a wrist injury. Though he only missed eight games, Olofsson’s effective wrist shot was hampered for a long stretch in the Sabres’ season, but he finished with nine goals in the team’s final eighteen games.

With the deal in place, expect Olofsson to see regular use on the power play, and remain in the Sabres’ top six as their second line right winger. Barring injury, Olofsson should continue to have a hot hand and put up more career numbers next season, particularly in the goals department.