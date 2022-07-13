 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Sabres Sign Ilya Lyubushkin

A two-year deal worth $2.75 million AAV.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres have added to their blueline early in NHL free agency, as the team has signed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

It’s a two-year contract for Lyubushkin, with an AAV of $2.75 million.

Lyubushkin is a 28-year-old right shot defenseman who isn’t afraid to add to the physical side of the game.

He spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes and appeared in 77 games between the two teams.

Lyubushkin previously played three seasons with the Coyotes after making the jump to North America in 2018. Prior to that, he spent several years with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.

He’ll be a welcome addition to the Sabres blueline and can also help mentor some of the Sabres’ younger Russian prospects. The signing also helps the team hit the salary cap floor, so any moves from this point forward will simply help shore up the team further.

