Buffalo Sabres Sign Ilya Lyubushkin

The Buffalo Sabres have added to their blueline early in NHL free agency, as the team has signed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

It’s a two-year contract for Lyubushkin, with an AAV of $2.75 million.

Lyubushkin is a 28-year-old right shot defenseman who isn’t afraid to add to the physical side of the game.

He spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes and appeared in 77 games between the two teams.

The Buffalo Sabres have signed Ilya Lyubishkin who is pretty good TOP4 defensive defenseman. Should be good signing for the Sabres. We're waiting for more contract details. pic.twitter.com/8UW0bzvM1w — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 13, 2022

Lyubushkin previously played three seasons with the Coyotes after making the jump to North America in 2018. Prior to that, he spent several years with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.

Ilya Lyubushkin (2x2.75m, BUF) the destroyer of offence. pic.twitter.com/zZxYSHuOrg — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 13, 2022

He’ll be a welcome addition to the Sabres blueline and can also help mentor some of the Sabres’ younger Russian prospects. The signing also helps the team hit the salary cap floor, so any moves from this point forward will simply help shore up the team further.