Buffalo Sabres Sign Eric Comrie

UPDATE: The Sabres have confirmed this signing.

Welcome to Buffalo, Eric Comrie!



We've signed the goalie to a 2-year contract with an AAV of $1.8 million. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 13, 2022

As NHL free agency opened Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres have reportedly signed goaltender Eric Comrie.

Reports, including a Tweet from Comrie’s agent, say that it’s a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.8 million.

Goaltender Eric Comrie to Buffalo per @FriedgeHNIC Comrie posted a 2.58 GAA and a .920 Save % with a 10-5 record#LetsGoBuffalo #NHLFreeAgency



pic.twitter.com/RwD9OkJAVb — 2 Goalies 1 Mic (@2Goalies1Mic) July 13, 2022

Goaltender Eric Comrie to Buffalo per @FriedgeHNIC Comrie posted a 2.58 GAA and a .920 Save % with a 10-5 record#LetsGoBuffalo #NHLFreeAgency



pic.twitter.com/RwD9OkJAVb — 2 Goalies 1 Mic (@2Goalies1Mic) July 13, 2022

Comrie played in largely a backup role for the Winnipeg Jets last season. The 27-year-old had a .920 save percentage, but has only appeared in 28 career NHL games to date.