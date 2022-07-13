Buffalo Sabres Sign Eric Comrie

UPDATE: The Sabres have confirmed this signing.
Welcome to Buffalo, Eric Comrie!— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 13, 2022
We've signed the goalie to a 2-year contract with an AAV of $1.8 million.
As NHL free agency opened Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres have reportedly signed goaltender Eric Comrie.
Reports, including a Tweet from Comrie’s agent, say that it’s a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.8 million.
Goaltender Eric Comrie to Buffalo per @FriedgeHNIC Comrie posted a 2.58 GAA and a .920 Save % with a 10-5 record#LetsGoBuffalo #NHLFreeAgency— 2 Goalies 1 Mic (@2Goalies1Mic) July 13, 2022
pic.twitter.com/RwD9OkJAVb
Comrie played in largely a backup role for the Winnipeg Jets last season. The 27-year-old had a .920 save percentage, but has only appeared in 28 career NHL games to date.
Eric Comrie (2x1.8m with BUF) has only faced 66.6 xG worth of shots so far in his career but he's done well with that workload. pic.twitter.com/1OprMRdDOM— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 13, 2022
