Buffalo Sabres Sign Eric Comrie

Former Winnipeg goalie heads to Buffalo on a two-year deal.

By Melissa Burgess Updated
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: The Sabres have confirmed this signing.

As NHL free agency opened Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres have reportedly signed goaltender Eric Comrie.

Reports, including a Tweet from Comrie’s agent, say that it’s a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.8 million.

Comrie played in largely a backup role for the Winnipeg Jets last season. The 27-year-old had a .920 save percentage, but has only appeared in 28 career NHL games to date.

