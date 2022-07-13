2022 NHL Free Agency: Open Thread | What will the Sabres do?

The Buffalo Sabres really don’t have any assets to trade away, so it will be interesting to see if General Manager Kevyn Adams will dip his toe into the coveted free agency market, even if it’s just to get Buffalo to the salary floor. The maximum salary cap figure for the 2022-23 NHL season is $82.5 million, while the minimum cap figure is $60.2 million.

Buffalo did sign up a few of players that had expiring contracts in the days leading up to today, with C Sean Malone, G Craig Anderson, F Brandon Biro, D Jacob Bryson, F Vinnie Hinostroza and G Malcolm Subban all coming back.

NHL Free Agency Frenzy begins today at noon EST, and another way the Sabres can become major players is if they choose to ‘weaponize’ all that cap space by taking on some bad contracts for a price, of course.

The Sabres are not expected to be Stanley Cup contenders this season, but the majority of the fanbase will indeed be disappointed if they are not even in playoffs contention come spring 2023.

How To Watch

What: TSN’s Annual Free Agent Frenzy Special | Seven hours of coverage

When: Wednesday, July 13, at 11 a.m. ET (free agency starts at noon)

Where: Streaming live on ESPN+ & on TSN

Who: Host James Duthie once again leads TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY crew of Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters. Throughout the day, the TSN Hockey all-star team keeps viewers updated on breaking news, provides expert analysis, and delivers live interviews with players, coaches, and GMs.

TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY broadcast team also includes: