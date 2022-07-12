Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Malcolm Subban

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday evening that the team has signed goaltender Malcolm Subban to a one-year, two-way contract worth $850,000.

The 28-year-old appeared in four games with the Sabres last season but didn’t play much due to an unlucky injury sustained in his first game with Buffalo, then another a short time later.

In the four games he did play in, he registered a .871 save percentage and 4.85 GAA.

Subban was traded to the Sabres for future considerations on December 2, 2021 in a needed move to give Buffalo some depth at goaltending during a time when the team was severely lacking at that position.

Originally a 2012 draft pick of the Boston Bruins, Subban played in the Bruins organization - mostly at the AHL level - between 2013 and 2017. He then joined the expansion Vegas Golden Knights for a few seasons before moving to Chicago. In total, he’s appeared in 86 NHL games and has a .898 save percentage and 3.10 GAA.

Subban’s new contract is essentially equivalent to his last contract when the money is all sorted out. His last contract carried an AAV of $850,000, though it was unevenly split ($750,000 first year, $950,000 second year).

He is, of course, the brother of P.K. Subban, who is set to hit free agency on Wednesday.

Since joining the Sabres, Malcolm has gotten well-involved with the Buffalo community. He was among the professional athletes who showed up on the city’s East Side to pay respects after the Tops shooting, has visited community centers for ball hockey clinics and was in Rochester with teammates to watch some of the Amerks’ postseason action.

And, at the end of last season, he unexpectedly did this: