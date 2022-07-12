Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Vinnie Hinostroza

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract worth $1.7 million, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Hinostroza, 28, recorded 25 points (13-12) in 62 games in his first season with the Sabres. Two of his goals were game-winning tallies. He averaged 13:52 ice time per game and recorded 92 shots and 154 shot attempts.

Originally a 2012 sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Hinostroza spent the first three seasons of his NHL career with Chicago. He went on to play two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, then skated in nine games with the Florida Panthers before returning to the Blackhawks.

Hinostroza originally signed with the Sabres in July 2021, a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. The new contract is a slight pay raise for a solid value player who was set to hit free agency on Wednesday otherwise.

Prior to coming to Buffalo, he played under Don Granato during his tenure in Chicago.