Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Jacob Bryson

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Jacob Bryson to a two-year contract. The team announced the signing on Sunday evening, several days before the NHL’s free agency period opens.

The two-year deal comes with an AAV of $1.85 million, a nice raise from his previous three-year deal signed in 2019 that had an AAV of $925,000.

Bryson, 24, is entering his third NHL season. He made his Sabres debut in the 2020-21 campaign, recording nine points and 12 penalty minutes in 38 games. Last season, he skated in 73 games with the Sabres and recorded 10 points and 12 penalty minutes.

He averaged 18:20 ice time per night and had 73 blocked shots over the course of last season, third-most among Sabres blue liners.

While he won’t be a top-pairing defenseman (save that for the likes of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power), he’s played on both the left and right sides and is a versatile piece. The contract may be a slight overpayment, but it’s still reasonable in case GM Kevyn Adams decides to pursue a trade down the stretch.