Across the NHL: Keeping Tabs on What’s Happening

Keep tabs on what’s going on around the National Hockey League with this regularly-updated pinned post. The offseason is in full swing - stay tuned for more throughout the coming months here at Die by the Blade and across the SB Nation NHL network of sites.
July 1, 2022
- Boston Bruins hire Jim Montgomery as head coach.
- Vancouver Canucks name Mike Yeo & Trent Cull as assistant coaches. Jeremy Colliton will serve as head coach of their AHL affiliate in Abbotsford.
- San Jose Sharks fire head coach Bob Boughner, assistant coaches John Madden, John MacLean & Dan Darrow. No replacements named immediately.
- Tampa Bay Lightning sign Nick Paul to a seven-year, $22.05 million contract.
- Detroit Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde as head coach.
June 30, 2022
- Washington Capitals promote Emily Engel-Natzke to NHL video coordinator, making her the first full-time female coach in franchise history.
- Columbus Blue Jackets acquire Mathieu Olivier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2022 fourth round pick.
