Across the NHL: Keeping Tabs on What’s Happening

Keep tabs on what’s going on around the National Hockey League with this regularly-updated pinned post. The offseason is in full swing - stay tuned for more throughout the coming months here at Die by the Blade and across the SB Nation NHL network of sites.

July 1, 2022

Boston Bruins hire Jim Montgomery as head coach.

Vancouver Canucks name Mike Yeo & Trent Cull as assistant coaches. Jeremy Colliton will serve as head coach of their AHL affiliate in Abbotsford.

San Jose Sharks fire head coach Bob Boughner, assistant coaches John Madden, John MacLean & Dan Darrow. No replacements named immediately.

Tampa Bay Lightning sign Nick Paul to a seven-year, $22.05 million contract.

Detroit Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde as head coach.

June 30, 2022