Sabres re-sign Anderson on one-year deal

The Buffalo Sabres goaltending situation is one of concern going forward especially in a season where the young team are expected to make the step up and be at least a playoff contender.

In recent interviews General Manager Kevyn Adams has tried not to show his hand especially as Buffalo continue to be linked with goalies across the league, with the wildcard that he could always rely on veteran goaltender Craig Anderson.

He told WGR 550 just this week -

“He gave us a chance to win when he was in the net. He played well, and he also gave our team confidence. When you look at our young D corps, just that kind of mentorship that he showed I think really went a long way for some of our defensemen.”

Today the Sabres announced that the 41-year-old will be coming back for at least one season.

Andy's back!



We have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million.



Details: https://t.co/DYQQR4wFEO pic.twitter.com/X8L5pkfOgo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 30, 2022

His new one-year deal for $1.5 million is a raise for the veteran, and gets the Sabres that much closer to the salary floor after he was signed on a one-year, $750,000 contract last season. Anderson made 31 starts last season, ending up with a 17-12-2 record on an .897 save percentage.

Whether this now precludes Buffalo from any trades for a goalie leading up to the NHL Entry Draft next week or after remains to be seen.