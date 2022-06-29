Post Stanley Cup Final Open Thread

Just like that, the Stanley Cup Final has come and gone, and arguably the best team in the NHL the Colorado Avalanche have been crowned champions, beating the two-time defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Now we get into the summer doldrums part of the offseason when there’s very little going on in terms of hockey, but fear not Buffalo Sabres fans because action’s about to start heating up, in just over a week.

Fans in the United States get to enjoy a long weekend thanks to the 4th of July celebrations, and then that quickly takes us into the 2022 NHL Entry Draft which starts next week at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the home of the Montreal Canadiens. Round 1 will be held on Thursday July 7 starting at 7pm ET (Watch on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and then Rounds 2 through 7 take place on Friday July 8 starting at 11am ET (Watch on NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The Sabres have a boatload of picks going into this draft, with three on Thursday alone (#9, #16 & #28). Buffalo right now has 11 picks altogether, so it will be interesting to see if they really do come away from this draft with eleven prospects, or if General Manager Kevyn Adams packages some picks together to move up or secure trades.