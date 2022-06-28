Sabres Announce Development Camp Details

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that the team will hold its annual development camp from July 13 to 16, with on-ice sessions at LECOM Harborcenter in downtown Buffalo.

The following on-ice sessions are free & open to the public, with admittance on a first-come, first-served basis:

Wednesday, July 13

Session One: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Session Two: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

Session One: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Session Two: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Session One: 9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Session Two: 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

The annual French Connection Tournament will held on Saturday, July 16 at 9:15 a.m. The tournament is a ticketed, 3-on-3 intra-squad tournament. Season ticketholders will have first dibs at tickets, with details to come in a monthly email newsletter in early July.

For those unable to secure a ticket, the Tournament will be streamed live on Sabres.com and social media.

The full development camp roster will be released closer to the day of, but expect most, if not all, of the Sabres’ 2022 draft picks to be in attendance. The NHL Draft is just one week before, and the camp will give the newest members of the Sabres organization their first taste of an NHL experience.

Other Sabres prospects will also be at the camp, including likely a handful of players who spent last season with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, along with 2021 first-overall pick Owen Power. The team is also likely to sprinkle in a few free-agent invites, so stay tuned for more.