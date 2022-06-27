No Mogilny, No Turgeon: 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Class Announced

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2022 inductees on Monday afternoon. Neither of the most prominent Buffalo Sabres alumni eligible - Alexander Mogilny & Pierre Turgeon - received the call this year.

Here are the 2022 inductees:

Roberto Luongo

Daniel Sedin

Henrik Sedin

Daniel Alfredsson

Riika Sallinen

Herb Carnegie

Each year, a maximum of four former male players, two former female players, two builders OR one builder and one former official may be selected for induction. The 18-member selection committee met on Monday to determine the class, and candidates have to receive at least 75 percent of the vote to be inducted.

Mogilny has been eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame since 2009. His NHL career spanned 17 seasons between 1989 and 2006, totaling 990 games. During that time, he amassed 1,032 points, including 473 goals and 559 assists.

Aside from his on-ice talent, he’s noted as being the first NHL draft pick to defect from the Soviet Union to play in North America. He spent six seasons with the Sabres, but also played with the Canucks, Devils and Maple Leafs.

Mogilny currently serves as president of the KHL’s Amur Khabarovsk.

Turgeon became eligible for induction in 2010. His NHL career spanned 1,294 games between 1987 and 2007, and he is the highest-scoring player in league history who is eligible for induction & still hasn’t gotten in. Over the years, Turgeon amassed 1,327 points, including 812 assists.

His career began with the Sabres, but he also spent time with the Blues, Islanders, Canadiens, Stars and Avalanche.

The 2022 class, which includes both Sedin brothers and Luongo - all in their first year of eligibility - will be officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, November 14.