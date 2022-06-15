DBTB Predicts: Stanley Cup Final

It all comes down to this.

The NHL season began back on October 12, 2021. Now, 246 days later, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche begin their quest for hockey’s ultimate prize: the Stanley Cup.

Can the Lightning three-peat? Or will the Avalanche capture their first Cup since 2001?

As we have for the other playoff rounds, Die By the Blade staffers sat down to make their predictions... and here they are:

Calvin: Avalanche in 6

Hannah: Avalanche in 6 (or, to be contrary. Lightning in 5)

Jeff: Avalanche in 7

Kerra: Avalanche in 7

Melissa: Avalanche in 6

Steven: Tampa Bay in 7

Taylor: Avalanche in 6

In case you need it, here’s the full schedule for the Stanley Cup Final:

Wednesday, June 15: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Saturday, June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Friday, June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Sunday, June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Tuesday, June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports