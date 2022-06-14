DBTB Stanley Cup Final Schedule & Open Thread

It’s been a long, grueling and thrilling playoffs so far, and now we’re at the Stanley Cup Final!

While we’ve had an upset or three getting here, it can be said that the two most deserving teams did make it through to this stage. Defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning overcame the New York Rangers and will be looking to make it three in a row against the Colorado Avalanche who swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Conference Finals.

The series gets underway on Wednesday June 15th with the Avs holding home advantage.

Tampa Bay (A3) vs. Colorado (C1)

Wednesday, June 15: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Saturday, June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Friday, June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Sunday, June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Tuesday, June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

* if necessary